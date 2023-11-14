Inspector-rank PAC official shot dead outside house in Lucknow

A quartermaster in the Provincial Armed Constabulary was allegedly shot dead by an unidentified person in front of his house in Manas Nagar under Krishna Nagar police station limits here on Diwali night, said senior police officials, adding efforts were underway to identify the assailant.

Jaiswal said the police received information of his murder around 2.30 am, and a team rushed him to the Lok Bandhu hospital where doctors declared him brought-dead.

A PAC quartermaster is equivalent to an inspector-rank official in the civil police.

Sharing further details, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) Vineet Jaiswal said deceased Satish Kumar (45), who was posted as quartermaster in the PAC 4th battalion in Prayagraj, was visiting his family in Lucknow on Diwali.

“As per the family, an unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire on Satish when he, with his wife and daughter, was near his house entrance. Satish suffered three bullet wounds on his chest and abdomen and succumbed to his injuries,” Jaiswal said, adding his wife and daughter were unhurt in the incident and a FIR of murder under IPC section 302 had been registered. He further said five teams, including an electronic surveillance team, had been deployed to work the case.

Another police official said Satish was recruited into PAC in 2005 and was married in 2011. “The investigation so far has hinted at a possible extra-marital affair that can be a motive for carrying out the murder... Further investigation in the matter is on,” he added.

