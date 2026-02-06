Insulting Ram devotees is disrespect to our heritage: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was a time in Uttar Pradesh when heritage was cursed, insulted and defamed. Bullets were fired at Ram devotees, and they were humiliated. But this was not just an insult to Ram devotees, but an insult to India’s heritage, an insult to India’s spiritual values, he added. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Adityanath was in Haridwar at the installation ceremony of the idol of Swami Satyamitranand Giri. Addressing a gathering there, the CM said: “There was anarchy in Uttar Pradesh. Hooliganism was also at its peak. Neither daughters nor businessmen were safe. When our government came to power, we respected our heritage, and now daughters are safe and so are businessmen.”

“Now, there is neither anarchy, riots nor goondaism in Uttar Pradesh. There is no curfew, no riots. Everything is fine in UP now. Both riots and rioters have disappeared. Curfew has been imposed on the rioters,” he added. This was possible because the policy was clear and the intention was pure, Yogi said.

Adityanath said people often ask how he is running Uttar Pradesh without any formal administrative experience, and his answer is that he is associated with the ashram system. “How to run the administration, how to manage – a sannyasi of India learns this from the ashram system,” the CM said.

“Administration is a part of our culture and our genes. The true education of an MBA is found in the Indian ashram system. This is why Uttar Pradesh has emerged from chaos to become a model of development and good governance,” Yogi added.

“The roots of India’s administrative, economic, and cultural strength lie in the ashram and gurukul tradition, where subjects like agriculture, astronomy, Ayurveda, crafts, and administration are taught not only theoretically but also practically,” he said.

On the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the CM said more than 21 crore devotees have taken the holy dip in the Ganga there so far. Earlier, only disorganisation was seen but today Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Haridwar, Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham have become not only centres of faith but also of national consciousness, Yogi added.

The CM said the Char Dhams of Uttarakhand are the foundation of India’s consciousness. “When we used to come to Haridwar in our childhood, everyone had the feeling that they had to bathe at Har Ki Pauri and also visit the Bharat Mata Temple. There was no caste discrimination or religious difference here,” he added. During the visit, Yogi also inaugurated the newly constructed building of an Inter College located in Yamkeshwar, Pauri Garhwal.

Besides, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami described his Uttar Pradesh counterpart as the protector of Sanatan culture, a symbol of good governance and a source of inspiration.

Dhami said Yogi Adityanath is not only a politician, but a sannyasi. Discipline, service and nationalism are clearly visible in his life, he added. “The respect for him in the society is the result of his personality, conduct and working style. The way good governance has been established in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, it has become a model for the entire country today,” Dhami added.