Inter-caste marriage: Produce woman ‘abducted’ by her father, orders Allahabad HC

The Allahabad high court directed the senior superintendent of police, Prayagraj, as well as the superintendent of police, Jaunpur, to produce a woman, who had an inter-caste marriage recently, and was on April 20 allegedly abducted from the chamber of her advocate from Prayagraj forcibly by her father.

Justice Umesh Kumar passed the order on April 20 in a protection plea filed by a woman and her husband who is from the OBC community. The couple feared for the life and liberty of the woman at the hands of her family members.

During previous hearing, the family members of the woman had alleged that the man from the OBC community (husband of the said woman) had abducted her. Pursuant to this, the court decided to hear the woman’s version and ordered her presence before the court.

Advocates Mohammad Khalid and Pawan Kumar Yadav appearing for the petitioners on Wednesday (April 20) informed the court that in connivance with the father of the woman, more than 20 miscreants surrounded their chamber and forcibly abducted the woman from the chamber.

Under the circumstances, the counsel submitted that the petitioners could not appear before the court. In view of this, the court observed, “It is very surprising and unfortunate that in front of the High Court, miscreants abducted the girl from the chamber of the advocate forcefully. Petitioner no.2 is at liberty to move an appropriate application before the appropriate authority for needful action.”

“Hence, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj / Superintendent of Police, Jaunpur was directed to look into the matter on a priority basis and produce the girl before the Court on the next date of listing,” added the court. The court has fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing in the case.