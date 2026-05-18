International Museum Day: Lko event highlights UP’s buried past for curious eyes

More than 2,000 students attended a large-scale heritage exhibition and lecture organised at Lucknow University on Monday to mark International Museum Day.

Students at the photo exhibition at LU on Monday (HT Photo)

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The exhibition displayed photographs and findings from some of Uttar Pradesh’s most significant excavation sites, including Lahuradewa, Jajmau, Raj Nal Ka Tila and Malhar. Images of state-protected monuments such as Kardameshwar Temple, Medhak Temple and Gangoli Shivala were also showcased, giving students a glimpse into lesser-known layers of the state’s historical landscape.

The event, hosted jointly by the department of ancient Indian history and archaeology at LU and the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Directorate, focused on making archaeology accessible to young people rather than limiting it to museums and academic research.

One of the major highlights was an educational visit to the Hulaskheda excavation site, where over 200 students were taken directly to the dig area and introduced to excavation methods, archaeological preservation and the scientific process behind uncovering historical artefacts.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the event, archaeologist S N Kapoor said museums serve as a bridge between younger generations and the country’s historical memory. He urged students to become more conscious about preserving cultural heritage and understanding the value of archaeological discoveries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the event, archaeologist S N Kapoor said museums serve as a bridge between younger generations and the country’s historical memory. He urged students to become more conscious about preserving cultural heritage and understanding the value of archaeological discoveries. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} State archaeology director Renu Dwivedi said museums are not merely storage spaces for artefacts but platforms that help society connect with its cultural identity. She added that exposure to archaeology often sparks curiosity among students about history, heritage and conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State archaeology director Renu Dwivedi said museums are not merely storage spaces for artefacts but platforms that help society connect with its cultural identity. She added that exposure to archaeology often sparks curiosity among students about history, heritage and conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} University faculty members, archaeologists and officials from the archaeology department attended the programme, which also included a special lecture session and a photographic showcase of excavation discoveries made across the state in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} University faculty members, archaeologists and officials from the archaeology department attended the programme, which also included a special lecture session and a photographic showcase of excavation discoveries made across the state in recent years. {{/usCountry}}

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