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International Museum Day: Lko event highlights UP’s buried past for curious eyes

Over 2,000 students explored photographs of ancient excavation sites and protected monuments as archaeologists used International Museum Day to turn history into a hands-on experience in Lucknow.

Published on: May 18, 2026 09:28 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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More than 2,000 students attended a large-scale heritage exhibition and lecture organised at Lucknow University on Monday to mark International Museum Day.

Students at the photo exhibition at LU on Monday (HT Photo)

The exhibition displayed photographs and findings from some of Uttar Pradesh’s most significant excavation sites, including Lahuradewa, Jajmau, Raj Nal Ka Tila and Malhar. Images of state-protected monuments such as Kardameshwar Temple, Medhak Temple and Gangoli Shivala were also showcased, giving students a glimpse into lesser-known layers of the state’s historical landscape.

The event, hosted jointly by the department of ancient Indian history and archaeology at LU and the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Directorate, focused on making archaeology accessible to young people rather than limiting it to museums and academic research.

One of the major highlights was an educational visit to the Hulaskheda excavation site, where over 200 students were taken directly to the dig area and introduced to excavation methods, archaeological preservation and the scientific process behind uncovering historical artefacts.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / International Museum Day: Lko event highlights UP’s buried past for curious eyes
Home / Cities / Lucknow / International Museum Day: Lko event highlights UP’s buried past for curious eyes
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