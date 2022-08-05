Invest UP directs government departments to clear pending dues of MSMEs
Pending dues of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and other issues were resolved at the tripartite meeting of the Invest UP, Indian Industries Association (IIA) and concerned departments of the state government on Friday.
This was the first meeting in the post-Covid-19 pandemic phase.
Presiding over the meeting, Abhishek Prakash, chief executive officer of Invest UP and secretary, Industrial Development, resolved issues of MSMEs on case-to-case basis.
During the meeting, IIA representatives complained about new and pioneer industrial units not getting timely exemption in electricity duty as announced by the state government.
Taking note of the issue, the CEO of Invest UP asked the directorate of Electrical Safety to collect details of such cases from the IIA and resolve the issue.
Electrical Safety joint director VP Srivastava, who was also present at the meeting, assured to resolve all such pending issues.
Prakash also directed officials of the Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Varanasi, to take appropriate action about pending payments of supply of goods made by small entrepreneurs within 15 days and inform Invest UP.
Regarding non-disposal of cases of delayed payments of goods purchased from small, micro and medium enterprises in the Meerut division in the divisional facilitation council, additional commissioner, Industries, Chaitra V, informed that hearing had been disposed of in 30 such cases.
The IIA was instructed to provide details of other pending cases for proper disposal under the provisions of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Act-2006.
Instructions were also issued to take immediate action to clear the pending payment of goods supplied by an MMSE unit of Lucknow to Jal Nigam.
The national president of the IIA Ashok Agarwal was also present at the meeting, along with officials of several government departments.
-
Ludhiana | With ban on single-use plastic, eco-friendly products are here to stay
Following a complete ban on single-use plastic from July 1, various alternative products are arousing interest among people. The carry bags, disposable glasses, straws and cutlery items made from corn starch are proving to be an eco-friendly replacement for plastic. Hardeep Singh from Windsor Industries said, “These substitutes of plastic products automatically decompose in soil and water within 180 days.” Shrikant, marketing manager of a Ludhiana-based company, Dr Bio said the government could provide tax rebates and subsidies to support such industries.
-
U.P. B Ed JEE 2022 result declared, Ragini Yadav tops
Women candidates secured top two positions in Uttar Pradesh B Ed Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-2022, the result of which was declared by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareilly on Friday, said state coordinator for the exam PV Singh. Ragini Yadav, who secured first position in this entrance examination, got 359.666 marks while Nitu Devi got second position by getting 358.000 marks and Abhay Kumar Gupta bagged the third position with 319.333 marks.
-
High drama witnessed outside CP’s office in Ludhiana
A high drama was witnessed outside the office of commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma, on Friday, after a face-off between the members of Shiv Sena Hindustan and Ludhiana-based travel agent Nitish Ghai's family. While Shiv Sena leaders, along with a few victims, reached the police headquarters seeking attachment of Ghai's property and protested against police inaction, Ghai's wife, along with her relatives, also reached the spot accusing Shiv Sena members of demanding ₹10 lakh.
-
AMU students receive tablets, smartphones under Uttar Pradesh government scheme
The meritorious students of Aligarh Muslim University pursuing BTech, MTech, MBA, MSc, MCom, and BCom courses were given free smartphones and tablets under the Uttar Pradesh government scheme, in a special programme organised by the AMU's students welfare office on Friday. Chief guest Indra Vikram Singh, district magistrate of Aligarh called upon students to fulfil the dreams of AMU founder Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with excellence in academics. AMU vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor said that online education has become important in the post-pandemic world.
-
Yogi asks Congress to apologise over ‘black protest’
LUCKNOW UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the Congress to apologise to the nation for “insulting” Ram devotees by staging protests in black clothes on the day the construction of the Ram temple began in Ayodhya two years back. The CM linked the Congress protests with the laying of the foundation stone for the Ayodhya temple in 2020, following a landmark Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.
