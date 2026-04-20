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Invest UP invites private developers to build next-generation industrial parks

Invest UP CEO Shri Vijay Kiran Anand highlighted two newly launched, game-changing policies—the Private Business Park Policy and the UP Plug-and-Play Industrial Shed Policy under the DBFOT model.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:17 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Invest UP on Monday invited private developers to develop next-generation industrial parks across the state.

RK Singh, YEIDA CEO outlined the development vision of the Yamuna Expressway corridor, emphasising seamless connectivity and integration with the Noida International Airport at Jewar. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In a decisive push to accelerate industrial infrastructure through private participation, Invest UP on Monday organised a developer–investor facilitation webinar, bringing together leading developers, global investors, and institutional funds to explore opportunities for developing plug-and-play industrial parks across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Invest UP CEO Shri Vijay Kiran Anand highlighted two newly launched, game-changing policies—the Private Business Park Policy and the UP Plug-and-Play Industrial Shed Policy under the DBFOT model.

He noted that these initiatives are aimed at creating ready-to-move industrial ecosystems that can attract global companies, R&D centres, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Reinforcing the state’s growing appeal, the CEO highlighted its rapidly expanding infrastructure backbone—seven operational expressways, 15 upcoming corridors, and a robust aviation network comprising 16 domestic and five international airports, including the Noida International Airport, set to be the largest in India.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Invest UP invites private developers to build next-generation industrial parks
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Invest UP invites private developers to build next-generation industrial parks
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