Iodine in salt: Fears rise of thyroid disorders as samples show poor iodine level

The iodine level in salt has been found less than the prescribed standard in several districts of the state by the State Health Institute (SHI).

Samples came from different districts. Since April this year 1,111 salt samples were collected for testing from six districts and among them 110 samples had the level of iodine less than the required 15 parts per million (ppm). Alarmed with the finding, samples from more districts have now been sought.

“According to the standard, salt at home must be iodized over 15 ppm. The iodine level at the factory is at over 30 ppm,” said Dr Sushma Singh, additional director SHI.

Iodine tends to evaporate from salt at high temperature and high relative humidity conditions.

In Saharanpur, 15 out of 70 samples had less than 15 ppm iodine, while in Agra, six out of 30 samples had less iodine. In Bareilly, out of 578 samples collected and tested by the SHI lab, 24 samples had less iodine against the standard requirement.

Dr Singh said that the focus has been increased to collect samples from more districts and also get samples from the districts that were not sending samples for iodine testing.

“The body needs iodine to make thyroid hormone. During foetal development and childhood, the thyroid hormone is essential for the brain and nervous system’s development. Too little iodine can hamper cognitive development, lead to dwarfism, and other problems,” said Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) working under the health department too have iodine testing kits and they also test salt in villages. For monitoring the Iodine content of salt at household level ASHAs have been given the responsibility of testing 50 samples of salt per month.