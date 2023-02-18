IPL action in Lucknow: LSG to play 7 matches in town from April 1

It’s official now! Lucknowites will enjoy live Indian Premier League action when the 16th season of the event gets underway on March 31.

On the second day of the event, on April 1, Lucknow’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the first home match of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Delhi Capitals (DC), under lights.

The day will also be the first double-header day of the season, with Punjab Kings (PK) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali, in the afternoon from 3.30 p.m.

LSG will play their second home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SH) on April 7, followed by a face-off with Punjab Kings (PK) on April 15, against Gujarat Giants (GG) on April 22, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 4, before playing their last home game against Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 16.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the schedule of the IPL 2023. After staging IPL across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in the last edition, the 16th season of the IPL will revert to the home and away format, where all teams will play seven home games and seven away games, respectively, in the league stage.

In all, 70 league matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

IPL 2023 will have 18 double-headers, with the day games starting at 3:30 p.m., and the evening games starting at 7:30 p.m. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play their first two home games in Guwahati before playing the remainder of their home games in Jaipur. PK will play five home matches in Mohali and then play their last two home matches in Dharamshala against DC and RR, respectively.

The schedule and venues for the playoffs and final will be announced later. The summit clash will take place on May 28.