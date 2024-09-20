‘Issuance’ of ‘GO’: Allahabad HC directs ACS, social welfare, to conduct inquiry

Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition challenging an alleged GO passed for appointment of office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the additional chief secretary, social welfare, to file his own affidavit (reply) after getting the matter inquired. (Pic for representation)

“If on inquiry, it is found that some offence has been committed under the penal laws, then the pendency of this petition shall not come in the way of lodging of an F.I.R. by the department concerned,” the court ordered.

A division bench of justice Rajan Roy and justice Om Prakash Shukla passed the order recently on the PIL petition filed by one Rakesh Kumar of Kannauj district.

The petitioner sought directives for quashing the alleged government order (GO) no. 1283/26.4.2024 dated August 23, 2024.

As per the petitioner, the alleged GO has been circulated for the appointment of the chairman and other members of the SC/ST Commission, U.P.

The counsel for the state submitted that alleged GO had not been issued as yet. It was surprising as to how the petitioner had a copy of the same, he argued.

The court summoned the petitioner to explain as to from where he had got a copy of the alleged GO annexed with the petition.

At this, the petitioner claimed he got the copy of the alleged order on Whatsapp from the mobile number (8009442841) belonging to one of his acquaintances Sonpal Singh of Kannauj district.

The court directed to made Sonpal Singh the opposite party in the matter and issued a notice to him. Listing the case on Friday (September 20), the court directed the petitioner and Sonpal Singh to appear before it on that day. HTC