Issue income, caste, domicile certificates within time frame: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all district magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh to provide e-district services within the time frame and reduce the set time limit for these services to a week, a government statement said on Thursday. As per the statement, the CM stressed that the current time limit for processing these services was excessively long.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Also, the DMs have been asked to fix accountability for pending cases that exceed the designated time frame and take strict action against officers who are negligent in disposal of e-district services to avoid delay in issuance of caste, domicile (residence), income and status certificates, the statement said.

At the CM Command Centre and Dashboard review meeting recently, government officials presented the blueprint for e-district services before Yogi. During the meeting, officials said the state had received a total of 61,32,976 applications for caste certificates from January until now.

These applications are typically processed and issued by respective tehsildar within 15 days. Till now, 59,13,420 applications (96 per cent of the total) have been disposed of, it further said. However, currently 2,12,227 applications are pending within the specified time limit and an additional 7,329 applications are still pending even after the allotted time frame limit, the statement added.

Similarly, from January till now, 76,45,970 applications for residence certificates have been submitted. These certificates are issued within 20 days. To date, 73,70,019 applications have been disposed of at the rate of 95 percent.

However, 2,75,433 applications are pending within the stipulated time limit and 54,984 applications are pending after the stipulated time limit, the statement said. In the same time frame, since January, 77,62,086 applications for income certificates have been received. These certificates are issued by tehsildars within 15 days. So far, 74,31,669 applications (95 per cent of the total applications received) have been disposed of.

Nevertheless, there are 2,75,433 applications pending within the designated time limit and 54,984 applications are outstanding even after the ending of stipulated time, it added. The statement further said 31,853 applications for status certificates have been received since January. These certificates are issued by the DMs within 45 days. So far 31,853 applications (58 per cent) have been processed.

Also, 3,421 applications are pending within the deadline and 9,765 are pending even after the passing of the deadline. The CM also highlighted the importance of expeditious disposal of these applications, calling for a 100 percent completion rate with no room for negligence.

According to the IGRS (integrated grievances redressal system) report, the leading districts in issuing caste certificate applications within the stipulated time are Banda, Sitapur, and Amethi respectively while the bottom three districts are Auraiya, Ghaziabad and Lucknow.

Similarly, when it comes to handling domicile certificate applications, the top-performing districts are Sitapur, Banda and Kannauj, while the least efficient districts are Auraiya, Lucknow and Jalaun. Regarding the prompt processing of income certificate applications, the districts excelling are Sitapur, Banda and Shahjahanpur whereas the districts lagging behind are Auraiya, Ghaziabad and Kaushambi.

On the other hand, in the disposal of status certificate applications, the top districts are Shamli, Ghaziabad, and Hardoi, while the districts at the bottom of the list are Jalaun, Shahjahanpur and Ballia.