ITIs to reopen from Aug 16, exams soon

Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the state would reopen from August 16 and conduct examinations soon, said Kunal Silku, director (training and employment), UP Skill Development Mission, on Friday

“Given the present scenario, there is a possibility that ITI students may have to appear in examinations to be held soon after their colleges reopens. At present, ITIs conduct computer-based tests (CBT),” said secretary to the chief minister, Alok Kumar, who is also secretary (technical and vocational education).

ITI students have been carrying on an online campaign, demanding to promote them to next level without exam. But the government and technical education department have decided to hold exams.

“There are 305 government and 2749 private ITIs that impart education in 72 trades across the state. About 24,000 teachers are engaged in the pursuit of imparting knowledge,” said Silku adding that the state government was working towards addressing the issues, which had been caused due to the pandemic situation.

ITIs would be made functional following the Covid protocols only, he said. “Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1,” the UP government said in a statement.