It’s light, camera and action for Lucknow

Shooting of yet another feature film formally started in the state capital. The mahurat for film Control was helmed by ace-director and actor Satish Kaushik at a city hotel on Friday. Directed by debutant Safdar Abbas, the film stars Anoop Singh in the lead role who plays an army officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The formal shoot for the film will begin from Saturday. “We will be shooting for roughly 26 days at various locations of Lucknow including Janpath Market, Charbagh railway station, Aashiana, City Station, Rajajipuram and Kudiya Ghat. Rest of the cast will subsequently join in,” tells film’s line producer Yogesh Tripathi.

Fukrey actor Priya Anand plays the leading lady while, the cast includes Yashpal Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Rohit Roy and Rajendra Gupta.

Singh, who has done several TV shows before and is doing his second Hindi film, tells, “The film is about cybercrime and this small gadget in our hand can wreak havoc in our lives. It’s about my childhood friend who gets trapped in an online fraud and this army officer fights for him and gets into the depth of the scam.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kaushik who is also stationed in Lucknow to shoot for his next film after Kaagaz, congratulated the team and showered praised on the lead actor terming him as an action hero.

Abbas is directing his first film but he has earlier assisted big filmmakers including Abbas Mastan, Prabhu Deva and Inder Kumar. “The last project that I did is yet to release web-film Penthouse directed by Abbas Mastan. I hail from Jaunpur but this is my first film in UP. The only project that I have done was in Kanpur, a documentary Sevak. Control is being produced by Abhay Sinha and is being presented by Jayantilal Gada,” he says.