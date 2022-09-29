It’s raining jobs for engineering grads at IET; over 200 get placed

A student of the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), Lucknow has bagged the job offer of ₹49 lakh per annum during the campus placement drive here.

He is among 243 students who have bagged good placements in the drive being carried out here for the last three days.

Director of the institute, Prof Vineet Kansal said that Mohd Ayaan, a student of BTech Computer Science department of the institute, has been selected in Titan company at a package of ₹49 lakh per annum.

Also, another student of BTech IT Abbas Mehndi Naqvi has got a placement in Josh Technology Company for ₹17.5 lakh per annum.

Similarly, 34 students of the institute have got placement in Western Union Company at the package of Rs. 17.5 lakh per annum.

The director said that in addition to this, a total of 206 students have got job placements in MNCs on a package of Rs5 lakh and above.

He said that the institute was continuously working to ensure quality technical education as a result of which the students of the institute were getting good placements easily.

