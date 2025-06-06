Jailed for assault on minor, accused arrested for stabbing her father to death

A joint team of the surveillance cell, crime unit of DCP (north zone) and Aliganj police arrested an individual booked under POCSO Act within 24 hours after he allegedly killed a man in a revenge attack, authorities said. After he came out of jail, the accused allegedly stabbed the father of the minor girl to death to avenge his incarceration. (Sourced)

The incident took place in Shivlok Triveni Nagar-3 within Aliganj police station limits on June 4.

According to police, Anuj Kashyap (21), a resident of a village in Mal (Malihabad), was arrested near Naya Pakka Pul in Madehganj. A knife, an iron pipe, and a white scooter (UP32 KY7562) were recovered from his possession. The scooter was also seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act for lack of valid documents.

“On June 4, the accused allegedly barged into the rented home of Babulal (42) and stabbed him to death. The victim’s wife filed an FIR, alleging that the attack stemmed from an old enmity,” DCP (north) Gopal Krishna Choudhary said.

Investigations revealed that Anuj Kashyap had earlier been booked at the Aliganj police station in 2024 for kidnapping and sexually assaulting the complainant’s minor daughter. The FIR was registered under sections 87/65(1), 137(2) of the BNS and sections 5/6 of the POCSO Act. Anuj was imprisoned and recently released from jail,” according to a police statement.

After he came out of jail, the accused allegedly stabbed the father of the minor girl to death to avenge his incarceration. Acting swiftly, the Aliganj police launched a manhunt and nabbed the accused within 24 hours. Based on the latest complaint, the accused was booked under Section 103(1) of the BNS, the statement added.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, while police are seeking further information about his possible criminal background from other districts.