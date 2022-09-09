Jaipuria Institute of Management celebrates 27th founder’s day

Jaipuria Institute of Management on Thursday celebrated its 27th founder’s day on the institute’s premises. The institute felicitated its recruiters who offered placement opportunities and organisations for availing training in management development programmes. Meritorious students of the institute were conferred with Academic Performance Awards.

In all, 18 students from PGDM, PGDM-RM, and PGDM-FS were awarded ‘Academic Excellence Awards’ while 10 students from all three streams received the ‘Commendable Academic Progression Award’.

Kavita Pathak, director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow congratulated the students who won the awards. She said, “Celebrating 27 years of an institution is a long journey. It is heartening to see ourselves among the forces that led to the inception of our institution. Having the vision to create a centre of excellence, Jaipurians top the chart. We are proud of the linkages that we nurture with various organisations that exist in the city. We should take this moment to celebrate being a Jaipurian today.”

Academic Excellence awardee and student president Pragati Bansal expressed her happiness on receiving the award. She said, “I have learnt a lot from my teachers by seeing their work ethics, dedication, and commitment.”

Amrata Sachan (awardee student) said that I am feeling proud that my hard work has shown results and it gives me immense pleasure to receive such an honour from the college.

Sanjay Arora, alumnus from the first batch (1995-97), and president of the alumni association said “I remember my first day when I took admission to the institute. The institute gave me a lot of confidence and groomed me substantially.”