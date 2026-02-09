Jal Jeevan Mission in Vindhya & B’khand: Jal Shakti minister warns firms to pick up pace of work

Water supply to all households in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions must be completed within 30 days, Swatantra Dev Singh, UP Jal Shakti minister, has directed. For representation only (HT File Photo)

While reviewing the Jal Jeevan Mission works in Vindhya and Bundelkhand on Monday in Lucknow, the water resources minister gave an ultimatum to companies working on the project, stating that if the work is not completed within 30 days, FIRs will be filed against the companies and their contracts will be terminated.

The orders for strictness come days after an incident where the Jal Shakti minister had a face-off with an MLA of his own party, Brijbhushan Singh Rajput, who stopped his convoy on a highway to protest alleged water scheme lapses.

Speaking to the media after the review, the water resources minister said that all projects in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions were reviewed. Except for 4-5 schemes, all the work has been completed in all other schemes. 100% water supply is being provided in most villages. He informed that in about 3% of the villages, regular water supply has been affected due to damaged pipelines or other reasons. Instructions have been given to rectify this immediately.

In the review meeting, the minister instructed executive engineers and officers of all districts to keep the public representatives informed of every situation. He instructed them to provide complete information about the work being done under the scheme.

He further instructed the district’s executive engineers and other officers to visit the villages and address the problems faced by the villagers.

In the review meeting, the minister directed that a water festival be celebrated from March 8th to 22nd in all villages where all households have access to water supply. Following the minister’s instructions, the state water supply and sanitation mission has started preparations to celebrate the water festival in approximately 22,000 villages across the state.

During the review meeting, the minister launched the Jal Sarthi app for quick resolution of water supply-related problems. This app will provide information about every village connected to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Through the app, villagers will be able to get complete information about the water supply situation in their village, the expenditure on the project, and the status of ongoing projects. The names and contact numbers of the officers will also be available.

People will also be able to file complaints related to water supply through this app. They will also be able to get information about the steps being taken to resolve their complaints through the Jal Sarthi app. This app will be available on Android and Apple platforms.

In the meeting, the minister also reviewed the road repair work of roads damaged during pipeline laying. The minister said that the repair of all damaged roads should be completed by the end of March at all costs.

Officials said that approximately 9,772 km of roads had to be dug up during the laying of pipelines in the Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions, and repair work has been completed on 9,435 kilometers of these roads. In some areas, the roads have subsided again due to rain or waterlogging. Repair work is being carried out in these areas through special campaigns.

During the meeting, additional chief secretary of Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava, MD of Jal Nigam Rural, Dr Rajshekhar, and executive director of the state water supply and sanitation mission, Prabhash Kumar, were present.