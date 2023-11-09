Jal Jeevan Mission: Quality of tap water in rural U.P. to be regularly monitored

The quality of water supplied to rural households through tap connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh will be regularly monitored. How much water has been supplied to a village, what is the status of chlorination, how long are the pump houses running, what is the status of operation of water treatment plant and other information regarding the supply of water will be done in a high-tech manner in each village, said a state government officer.

A workshop on ‘Operation and maintenance of water supply’ was held in Lucknow on Nov 9. (For Representation)

The experts from IIT Kanpur, IT experts of various private companies from across the country, officers and engineers of the UP rural water supply department and the Jal Nigam mulled over the monitoring of quality of the water supplied to the households in a workshop on ‘Operation and maintenance of water supply’ under the Jal Jeevan Mission held in Lucknow on Thursday. The blue print of the monitoring system was drawn in the workshop.

Principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava said, “Jal Jeevan Mission scheme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rapidly achieving its objective of providing tap connection to every rural family in U.P. under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.”

“Before 2019, only 1.96% of rural households in the state had tap connections. After the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme, tap connections have reached 69% of rural households in U.P. In the current financial year, the state government has set the target of providing tap connections to 80% rural families. By 2024, every household in U.P. will have tap water supply. The reasons for the failure of the earlier water supply schemes were lack of strong maintenance system,” he added.

“Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, we are working on a comprehensive maintenance plan which will be visible on the ground soon. Today, the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme is saving 900 MW of electricity in U.P.,” he said. Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradeep Singh said, “The objective of the scheme is to provide clean and quality drinking water along with uninterrupted supply to rural households.” Professor Amit Mitra of IIT Kanpur said, “When the Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, the figure of water supply was poor but today 69% of rural families are getting tap water facility.”

