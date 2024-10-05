Jamini Roy’s Mother and Child to grace Durga Puja pandals in Lucknow

This year, two Durga Puja pandals in Lucknow are set to dazzle with stunning tributes to the legendary Bengali artist Jamini Roy, as they come alive with vibrant reproductions of his iconic masterpieces. Two pandals in Lucknow will be adorned with Jamini Roy’s work. (HT)

The RDSO Durga Puja, celebrating its 56th year at Rajdhani Hall, and the Durga Puja adjacent to DPS Eldeco, marking its 19th year, will both showcase Roy’s unique folk-art style.

Roy is known for his unique take on the folk-art styles of Bengal. His paintings including the ‘Mother and Child’ will be part of the decorations at these pandals.

The RDSO Durga Puja was established in 1969 by a group of railway employees, including PK Munshi, Manoj Mukherjee, and BR Bhattacharya, after the establishment of RDSO brought a growing Bengali community to the area.

General secretary of the puja committee, Gourinath Sengupta, shared that the pandal decoration is being overseen by artist Sanjeev Roy. “Jamini Roy has been instrumental in promoting Bengal’s folk-art traditions. We’ve used coloured paper and bright paints to reflect his style, along with a 12-foot Durga idol adorned in traditional Sholar Daker Saaj,” said Sengupta.

At the Eldeco Durga Puja, which began in 2005 through community crowdfunding, Roy’s artwork will also be honoured.

“There was no such Durga Puja in the area which motivated them to start a puja. At first people got confused between Durga Puja and Jagran but today, people from different walks participate in the puja,” said treasurer of the committee Debashish Chakraborty.

One of our committee member’s children who is studying fine arts has come up with the idea to display a copy of Roy’s paintings this year. “This year, we will have about 8.5 feet tall Durga idol which will be decorated in the traditional style this year,” said Chakraborty.