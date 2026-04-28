Jan Akrosh Mahila Sammelan: Women from all walks of life to attend PM’s Varanasi conference

Women from various walks of life, including doctors, social workers and homemakers, are expected to attend the Jan Akrosh Mahila Sammelan to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) ground in Varanasi on Tuesday. Invitation cards have been handed over to women for the conference in Varanasi. (HT Photo)

Many women have received invitation cards to the event, during which non-passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will resonate.

Preeti Gupta, a homemaker, received an invitation card on Sunday while she was engaged in domestic chores at her house in the Sadar Bazar area of the city.

Dolley Chaudhary, another resident of the same locality, too, received a formal invitation on Sunday from BJP grassroots level worker Nisha Bharati who visited homes.

Gupta and Chaudhary said, “We will go to the women’s conference, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.”

Gupta said that she attended a programme earlier too.

“I have been told that it will be an all-women conference. So, I am enthusiastic about participating in this conference,” she said.

Nisha Bharati held a meeting with several women in Sadar Bazar. “Women received and accepted the invitations enthusiastically. We told them why this conference is important and requested them to be part of it,” she said.

Manju Singh, a senior vice-president of BJP Kashi city unit, held back-to-back meetings with women in the Lakshamanpur area on Monday and also visited Nai Basti where she hand over invitations to the women.

“We invited women to the conference, and told women that the opposition didn’t let the bill pass,”

She said the women were told the government led by the PM wanted to give 33% reservation to women in state assemblies and parliament.

She said that the opposition’s ploy will be exposed in the conference.

“We went door to door and invited women to participate in the women’s conference at BLW ground on Tuesday,” said Sadhna Vedanti, convener of the women’s conference and BJP city unit vice-president.

She claimed that the women are enthused about the programme.

“This conference is an all women one. The prime minister will interact with women and tell them how the opposition parties stalled the bill,” she said.

The conference is expected to see participation of at least 50,000 women across the district, said Navratan Rathi, the Kashi region BJP media incharge.

“The event is being planned as a women-led programme, with party workers from the women’s wing handling all arrangements at the venue,” Rathi said.

In addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to be present on the dais.

Women police personnel will exclusively handle security arrangements at the venue, said Mohit Agarwal, commissioner of police (CP). He stated that female personnel will manage the entire security apparatus with vigilance and discipline.

Agarwal, along with district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, inspected the venue, parking areas, VVIP routes and related facilities. Instructions were issued to establish a multi-layered security system, ensure strict screening of all attendees and maintain surveillance over suspicious activities.

Officials were also directed to create separate parking zones for different categories of visitors and install clear signage.

Senior officers, including Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police (law & order and headquarters) (ACP) were present during the inspection.