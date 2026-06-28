Jana Sangh, BJP founded to protect country’s unity: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were founded to protect the country’s unity and integrity rather than to attain power.

CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP Ravi Kishan and others at the inaugural session of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)

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He also said that politics devoid of values and ideology inevitably leads to decline, asserting that the BJP’s rise from winning just two Lok Sabha seats in 1984 to governing at the Centre and in 21 states and becoming the world’s largest political organisation is rooted in ideology.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 in Gorakhpur, Adityanath said Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee resigned from Jawaharlal Nehru’s Cabinet in protest against what he termed the Congress government’s “appeasement policies”.

“The Bharatiya Jana Sangh did not begin its journey for power. It began its struggle to expose the Congress government’s conspiracies on Kashmir and to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling Mookerjee’s opposition to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the chief minister said, “From 1953 till the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, every worker of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the BJP continued to strive for it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling Mookerjee’s opposition to Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the chief minister said, “From 1953 till the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, every worker of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later the BJP continued to strive for it.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added, “Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had declared, ‘Ek desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan nahi chalenge’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled that dream by abrogating Article 370.”

Adityanath said political stability was essential for development and credited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing stable governments.

Recalling Vajpayee’s remark that “politics without values and ideals is a death trap”, Adityanath said this principle remains paramount for BJP workers.

He urged party workers to move forward with the spirit of “Nation before Party” and “Society before Self”.

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The chief minister said the BJP government had transformed several long-standing aspirations into reality, citing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor and the redevelopment of Vindhyachal Dham.

He also paid tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

He said the Modi government was fulfilling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s vision of Antyodaya by prioritising the welfare of the poorest sections of society.

He further claimed that India’s response to cross-border terrorism had fundamentally changed after 2014.

The chief minister said terrorism in Kashmir had been crushed and insurgency in the Northeast had largely ended under Modi’s leadership.

Listing the achievements of various welfare schemes, he said that more than 12 crore toilets had been built, four crore poor families had received houses, 50 crore people were benefiting from Ayushman Bharat and 80 crore people were receiving free food grains.

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He said initiatives such as ‘One District One Product’ had transformed lives and claimed that “25 crore people have come out of poverty over the last 11-12 years”.

Before attending the training session, he inaugurated and visited a development exhibition showcasing welfare schemes, development initiatives and the transformation of Gorakhpur under the Central and state governments.