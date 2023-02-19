Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur: No patient’s treatment will be hindered by lack of funds, says Yogi Adityanath

Assuring justice for all, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised that solving people’s problems and redressing their grievances were the priorities of his government.

He made the comment as he heard 300 people during the Janata Darshan held at Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur. The chief minister directed the officers concerned to ensure prompt and quality resolution of people’s problems.

As many people had also come seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases, the chief minister directed the officers to expedite the estimation of the cost of treatment and send it to the government.

The CM said that sufficient funds would be made available for treatment and that no one’s treatment would be hindered due to lack of funds.

A number of women and people from minority communities also attended the Janata Darshan.

Meeting the people one by one outside Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti auditorium of Gorakhnath temple, he listened to their issues patiently and took applications from them. He asked them not to worry during his government. He handed the applications over to the officers.

Yogi also blessed children who came with some women and gave them chocolates while motivating them to study. Prior to meeting people at Janata Darshan, Yogi Adityanath fed jaggery and gram to cows in the cowshed of Gorakhnath temple.

