Janeshwar Mishra birth anniversary: Looking beyond PDA, Samajwadi Party to host Brahmin outreach on August 5

In a political move aimed at recalibrating its social base, the Samajwadi Party will host a large ‘Prabuddh Sammelan’ (intellectuals’ conference) in the state capital on August 5, the birth anniversary of its founding ideologue Janeshwar Mishra, to reach out to Brahmins and other upper-caste voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The event will be organised at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow. (SOURCED )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The event, expected to draw around 20,000 participants from across the state, will be organised at the party headquarters in Lucknow under a specially erected German hangar. Originally planned for Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar, the venue was shifted after the district administration reportedly did not grant permission.

SP national president Akhilesh Yadav will be the chief guest, sharing the stage with senior leaders, former legislators and seers.

Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey, the party’s only Brahmin Lok Sabha member, is coordinating the outreach. He has undertaken an extensive tour covering Varanasi (beginning with prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple), Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Jalaun, Jhansi, Mathura, Agra, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Basti, Devipatan, Bareilly and Moradabad to mobilise community leaders, former MPs and MLAs, and religious figures.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Politically, the Sammelan marks a deliberate attempt by the Samajwadi Party to expand beyond the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula that delivered it 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. While PDA consolidated backward, Dalit and minority support, party strategists appear conscious that sustained reliance on this combination risks reinforcing the perception of the SP as an exclusively MY-plus (Muslim-Yadav and allies) party, a narrative the BJP has long exploited to consolidate upper-caste votes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Politically, the Sammelan marks a deliberate attempt by the Samajwadi Party to expand beyond the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula that delivered it 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024. While PDA consolidated backward, Dalit and minority support, party strategists appear conscious that sustained reliance on this combination risks reinforcing the perception of the SP as an exclusively MY-plus (Muslim-Yadav and allies) party, a narrative the BJP has long exploited to consolidate upper-caste votes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

By invoking Janeshwar Mishra, a Brahmin socialist and co-founder who remained a close associate of the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, the party is seeking historical legitimacy for its outreach.

Mata Prasad Pandey, a seven-time MLA and former speaker, currently serves as Leader of the Opposition in the assembly. The high-profile appointment in July 2024 was widely interpreted as a signal to the Brahmin community. Other prominent Brahmin faces include national secretary and spokesperson Prof Abhishek Mishra, a former minister, and Sanatan Pandey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Numerically, however, Brahmin representation within the party remains limited. Sanatan Pandey is the sole Brahmin among the SP’s 37 Lok Sabha MPs from the state.

In the assembly, where the party holds 100 seats, the community’s presence is also modest. Party leaders argue that key organisational and legislative positions matter more than raw numbers.

A senior SP functionary, requesting anonymity, said: “Our PDA encompasses all sections of society. We are not against the upper castes in any way. Our Leader of Opposition is a Brahmin, one of our founder members was a Brahmin, and Brahmins have held important portfolios in previous governments. This shows we respect every section.”

With the 2027 assembly elections only a few months away, the BJP continues to dominate the upper-caste vote in Uttar Pradesh, though internal assertions by Thakur legislators and occasional Brahmin restlessness have been noted in recent months. The Samajwadi Party’s move appears designed both to test the waters and to prevent any further polarisation along the upper-caste versus PDA axis.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Whether a single high-profile Sammelan, however well-attended, can translate into meaningful electoral shifts remains uncertain. Upper-caste voting behaviour in Uttar Pradesh has historically been influenced by a complex mix of security concerns, development narratives, and competitive caste assertions.

For Akhilesh Yadav, the challenge will be to broaden the party’s appeal without diluting the solidarity of its core PDA base, a delicate political balancing act that will shape the contours of the 2027 contest.