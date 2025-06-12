Janeshwar Mishra Park to give city the thrills, adventure rides

Are you looking for some adrenaline rush? If so, and provided that you live in the city, then you do not have to look far and wide, as Janeshwar Mishra Park (JMP) in Gomti Nagar may soon become your perfect getaway. LDA officials inspect Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Wednesday (Sourced)

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has set the ball rolling for a 15-metre-high multi-activity tower for adventure sports near JMP’s Gate 4. The facility, when in operation, is likely to offer activities such as zip-line, sky-cycling, wall climbing and bungee jumping. Also, rifle shooting, archery, roller-coaster ride, giant swing and bull ride may entice the thrill-seekers.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar inspected the park on Wednesday and directed officials to complete the project within three months. Spread across 1.5 acres, the zone will also include two canteens and paved pathways to ensure easy access for visitors. The project aims to provide the townsfolk with more recreational options and attract tourists by turning the park into an adventure hub.

Also, LDA will build a new pedestrian bridge over the water body, connecting the rose garden and the national flag area. During the inspection, Kumar noted that visitors currently face inconvenience due to the long detour. He asked for an attractive bridge design to be prepared by a consultant.

Kumar also expressed dissatisfaction with poor cleanliness in the park. He reprimanded the officials concerned and summoned a report from the agency responsible.

Meanwhile, to enhance the city’s riverfront experience, LDA is developing a food court near Marine Drive along the Gomti Riverfront. Ten shops are being constructed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Kumar instructed that the work be completed within a month so that the food court can be opened to the public at the earliest.

In addition to land-based activities, the city is also gearing up to offer water sports. LDA is conducting trial runs of jet skis, speed boats, and motor boats at the Laxman Mela site on the Gomti. During his inspection, the VC directed the agency concerned to prioritise public safety and ensure that basic facilities like a food kiosk, office/waiting area, and proper parking were made available before the launch of full operations.