Jauhar University demolition stay continues, next hearing on Aug 10

The Moradabad divisional commissioner’s court has continued the stay on the demolition of 38 buildings at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, allegedly built without approval, while granting interim relief to the university management. The court set August 10 as the next hearing date.

Jauhar University (File photo)

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The interim order, passed during Monday’s hearing, keeps the demolition directive issued by the RDA vice-chairman inoperative until the appeal is heard and decided. The court also directed the RDA to produce the complete records related to the case before the appellate authority.

The dispute began after the RDA initiated proceedings on June 28, when its regional junior engineer issued notices to the secretary of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and the registrar of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The notices sought approved building plans and other relevant documents for 38 structures by July 8.

After receiving the university’s written reply and providing an opportunity for a personal hearing, RDA vice-chairman Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, on July 15, held that the buildings were constructed without obtaining the required approvals and ordered their demolition.

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{{^usCountry}} The university management challenged the order before the divisional commissioner, the appellate authority. During Monday’s proceedings, the court admitted the appeal, sought the complete records from the RDA and granted interim protection against demolition until the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The university management challenged the order before the divisional commissioner, the appellate authority. During Monday’s proceedings, the court admitted the appeal, sought the complete records from the RDA and granted interim protection against demolition until the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the university’s counsel, the demolition order will remain inoperative until the appeal is decided.

The July 15 order stated that the Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust had allegedly carried out unauthorised construction within the RDA’s notified area at Revenue Village Singankhera.

While the university’s academic and medical buildings were excluded from the action, the RDA alleged that the remaining 38 structures, spread across about 82,309.80 square metres, were constructed without approval of building plans from the competent authority.

The authority directed the trust to remove the alleged unauthorised constructions within 15 days and inform the RDA after compliance. It warned that if the structures were not removed within the stipulated period, the authority would carry out the demolition and recover the entire cost from the respondents as arrears of land revenue.

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