Jayant Chaudhary meets Ankit Balyan’s family, says conspirators won’t be spared

Union minister of state (independent charge) for skill development and entrepreneurship and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary met the family of slain Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan at Bantikheda village in Shamli on Monday evening.

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary meeting the family members of Ankit Balyan at Bantikheda village in Shamli on Monday. (Screengrab via PTI)

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He met Ankit’s father, Satbir Singh, also known as Satbir Fauji, and other family members and offered his condolences.

Chaudhary said the government was taking the murder case seriously, adding that the police were pursuing all those involved in the killing. He said two of the alleged assailants had been killed on Monday, while the remaining killers and those who had conspired to carry out the murder would also not be spared.

“The government is completely serious about this matter,” Chaudhary said, assuring the family that effective action would be taken against all those responsible.

The RLD chief said Ankit was murdered in a pre-planned manner. “Law and order can be maintained only when people’s trust in the system remains intact,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also disclosed that he had spoken to chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident. According to Chaudhary, the chief minister had taken serious note of the matter and was making efforts from the first day to ensure that law and order was maintained in the district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also disclosed that he had spoken to chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident. According to Chaudhary, the chief minister had taken serious note of the matter and was making efforts from the first day to ensure that law and order was maintained in the district. {{/usCountry}}

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Chaudhary said the police currently had complete freedom to carry out their duties and expressed confidence that investigators would soon reach all those involved in the murder.

He said he expected the police to identify and take action against every accused involved in the killing and ensure justice for Ankit’s family.

During his meeting with the bereaved family, Chaudhary assured them that he and his party stood firmly with them during their hour of grief. He told the family that they would not be left alone in their fight for justice and promised continued support as the investigation progressed.

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