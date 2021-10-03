Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / JEE Advanced 2021: Students find paper 2 tricky, maths hardest
lucknow news

JEE Advanced 2021: Students find paper 2 tricky, maths hardest

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:20 PM IST
JEE Advanced 2021 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur across the country on Sunday (PTI photo (For Representation))
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 was conducted by IIT Kharagpur across the country on Sunday. The students aspiring to get into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) appeared in the exam that comprised two papers. Paper 1 was held from 9am to 12 noon and paper 2 was conducted from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

The candidates, who have cleared JEE (mains) examinations, were to appear for both the papers. Many students who took the exam in the state capital said paper 2 was tricky and that maths was quite tough.

“Paper 2 was much more difficult as compared to paper 1. Although there were no errors in the questions, the pattern was different. Paragraph questions were introduced in paper 2 and there were also STEM questions of 2 marks each. It is the first time that questions carrying two marks were asked in the paper,” said Aryan Sinha, who got an all India ranking of 4464 in JEE mains.

“Mathematics section was the toughest followed by chemistry and physics. Another slight difference in the pattern was the fact that we had to answer 57 questions instead of 54 last year,” added Aryan.

“Paper 2 was definitely trickier and more exhausting than paper 1. We were surprised by the new pattern of questions carrying two marks each. Mathematics section in paper 2 was the hardest,” said Syed Adeel Ahmad who had an all India ranking of 4698 in JEE mains. “We had to follow exam day guidelines and other standard operating procedures issued by the exam conducting authority,” said Adeel.

Pal Aggarwal, who had scored 100 percentile in JEE mains, said, “I feel that maths section was the most difficult this time. Physics was the easiest while chemistry was moderate.”

JEE Advanced is the gateway to admission to 23 IITs in addition to 07 Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and a few other eminent institutions like the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. Due to Covid, there were no exam centres available abroad this year.

