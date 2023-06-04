JEE Advanced 2023: Maths was tough, physics easy, say candidates

The candidates who appeared in Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 here on Sunday felt that mathematics section was most difficult. They found chemistry moderate while, as per them, physics section was easy. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2023 candidates coming out of an exam centre in Lucknow on June 4. (HT photo)

The exam was held in two shifts. Paper 1 was held from 9am to 12 noon while paper 2 was held from 2:30pm to 5:30 pm. “Mathematics segment was tough while physics and chemistry were average,” said Pratyush Mishra, a pass out of City Montessori School, Gomti Nagar Extension. He had scored 99.69 percentile in JEE Mains.

“Paper two was more difficult and lengthier as compared to one. I was able to finish paper one on time but could not finish paper two and missed out a couple of questions,” he said. Another candidate Deepesh Pandey said mathematics was difficult, physics was easy and chemistry complicated. According to him, paper one was easy.

However, one Mukund Kushwaha said paper one was quite difficult and paper two was easy. He said the paper pattern was easy as compared to previous year and more scoring. He had scored 99.24 percentile in JEE Mains.

Siddhant Singh said maths was really tough and questions were lengthy. He said, “Chemistry was a bit easy and physics was moderate. I was not able to complete the paper on time.”

95% candidates take the exam

A total of 1,89,744 candidates registered for JEE (Advanced) 2023. Of them, an impressive 1,80,226 appeared for both papers marking an impressive 95% attendance rate.

Professor Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT Kanpur, shared that in the IIT Kanpur zone, the examination was conducted in 77 centres across 12 cities. Out of the total 23,677 registered candidates, 22,955 appeared in both the papers.

Professor Karandikar has extended his congratulations to the IIT Guwahati, which conducted JEE (Advanced) 2023 and the dedicated team of zonal organising IITs for successfully conducting the exam. The results of the JEE Advanced 2023 will be announced on June 18.