JEE (Mains) in Lko: Exam so-so, distance to centres makes candidates unhappy

Besides the anxiety to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains, reaching the examination centre was also an uphill task for many candidates on Wednesday. There were three examination centres in the city of which two were situated near Bijnor and another one near Sitapur Road. Candidates and their guardians at an exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday (Sourced)

The exam will be held at the same centres on Thursday and Friday too.

Candidates unanimously pointed out that mathematics was the lengthiest and trickiest among the three subjects, while the verdict on chemistry and physics was mixed.

Kalpana Mukherjee, a candidate from Ghazipur who appeared for the examination at iON Digital Zone at the Azad Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET), Bijnor road, in Lucknow, said that she was not satisfied with her performance. “The portion of physics and chemistry was easy to moderate while the mathematics was a bit tricky. The examination centre was also far away which added to my anxiety,” said Mukherjee.

For Shailesh Pandey, a candidate from Bakshi ka Talab, who appeared for the examination at AIET in Lucknow the portion of chemistry was based out of NCERT syllabus which turned out to be easier than the other two subjects. “Physics was moderate but Mathematics was difficult. It took us quite some time to enter the examination centre which could have been solved if there were more examination centres,” said Pandey, who made his second attempt.

Sanjali Verma, a candidate from Sitapur, who appeared for the examination at AIET in Lucknow said that the entire paper was a bit difficult, but she is satisfied with her first attempt. “Most of the physics was covered from Class 12 NCERT syllabus while more questions were framed out of organic chemistry. In mathematics, vectors, statistics and probability had a great share in the question paper,” said Verma.

Asawari Thackeray, another candidate, said that the exam was moderate and do-able. “Among the three sections, Mathematics was lengthy, Physics was moderate, and Chemistry was easier with a few topics directly covered from the syllabus,” said Thackeray.

(with inputs from Ishanika )