JEE Main: Hapur youth scores perfect 100, twin brother follows with 99.998 percentile

Nipun and Nikunj Goel not only share similar physical characteristics but have also received almost equal scores in JEE Main (January session), the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The twins from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur scored 100 and 99.998 percentile in the exam. Aiming to complete their engineering in computer science from a top-notch IIT, the duo is open to a vast number of opportunities that may come their way after their graduation.

“IIT opens the door for a sea of opportunities. We don’t want to proceed with a preconceived career option. Civil service or entrepreneurial opportunities, whatever comes our way we will explore it. If given a chance, we may think of going to Shark Tank to get investment for our business model too. We are not ruling out anything. There is still some time for us,” said Nipun.

“We want to pursue a career in Computer Science Engineering (CSE) either from IIT Bombay or IIT Delhi. A lot will depend on how we score in JEE Advanced,” said Nipun and Nikun, both of whom were elated with their performance in the exam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brothers said they maintained a healthy competition in academics but always helped each other to better understand the wide array of concepts of Physics and Mathematics. The twins said it was a good learning experience as they studied under a roof, and scored similar marks in school exams.

“For the last two years, we complimented each other in our preparation for JEE Main. We identified our strengths and weaknesses, and helped each other whenever we had problems in understanding any concept,” the twins said, adding they were determined to crack the test in their first attempt.

“Our elder sister, Shivangi, had also cracked IIT JEE, and is now working for American Express. We want to follow her path,” the Goel brothers, who went to BR International School in Meerut, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the difficulties they faced during the Covid-19 pandemic, Nipun said: “There was a sudden transition from offline to online classes, which was not easy for us. Despite saving a lot of time from travelling, we could not physically interact with teachers to get our doubts cleared.”

Their father, Sanjay Goel, is an industrialist and mother Neeru a homemaker. The brothers had to travel 30 km four days a week to attend their coaching classes.