Jeeva murder: Security of courts remains a matter of concern

The sensational murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari ‘Jeeva’ in the courtroom of special judge (SC/ST Act) here on Wednesday has exposed security on district court premises in the state capital.

Police personnel and lawyers outside the court premises in Lucknow after the murder of gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

The incident took place on the old high court campus which is part of the district court complex. The district judge also sits on this campus.

The main district court campus is next to the old high court building and both are interconnected.

All door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) are lying defunct on the old high court campus where easy entry and exit through most of the unmanned gates of the old high court campus has made the entire court premises vulnerable to such incidents, lawyers said.

Security staff are present only at gate no. 2 of the old high court building as it houses the residence of the senior registrar of the high court, they added.

The situation is no better on the main district court campus at whose gate number four there is a DFMD that is functional with a baggage scanner.

“At all entry gates in the district court campus, DFMDs are just showpieces,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow.

Lawyers are demanding high court-like security on the district court campus.

The Uttar Pradesh police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are in charge of security at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

The entry and exit of lawyers is through gate number six that is properly manned by police. No one can enter the campus without producing an identity card issued by the Oudh Bar Council of the high court. Security personnel present at gate number six have the right to ask for ID proof from any lawyer entering the court.

Inside, CRPF is incharge of security.

After a Bijnor district court incident in 2019, the then law minister had asked all district magistrates to prepare a security plan for district courts and submit a comprehensive report on the issue.

“Where is the report submitted by the then Lucknow DM? Why the security plan suggested by all DMs has not been implemented,” asked Diwakar Singh, a lawyer of the district court in Lucknow.

“After every incident (in courts), the state government orders a probe. However, no lessons are learnt from past incidents,” said another lawyer Manish Varma, who was present in the court room where the incident took place on Wednesday.

In this year’s budget, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹100 crore for installing CCTV cameras and other security equipment in district courts across the state.

The state government has proposed a biometric-based smart card system for entry of lawyers in district courts.

The move is aimed at ensuring security of district courts across the state.

The pilot project will be introduced in district courts of Lucknow and Azamgarh. Thereafter, it will be implemented in other district courts in a phased manner. The smart cards will be issued for genuine lawyers who are regular visitors to courts. This would help in keeping out unwarranted elements from courts.

“The Central Bar Association will help the government in identifying genuine lawyers,” said Sunil Dwivedi, president, Central Bar Association, district court, Lucknow.

According to the state government, multiple entry points in district courts would be curtailed as part of the security plan of district courts and only a select few entry points would be open for lawyers.

For entry of litigants, a pass system would be introduced like the one in high court.

“Without restricting entry of litigants in district courts, security of court campuses cannot be ensured,” said Gyan Singh Chauhan, senior advocate of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court.

HC TOOK SERIOUS NOTE AFTER BIJNOR COURT SHOOTOUT IN 2019

The Allahabad high court had made serious observations on the security of district court premises across the state after the Bijnor district court shootout in December 2019.

“It seems there is complete failure of law and order inside court premises in the state. The most incompetent police professionals are deployed for security of court premises in the state. Is the government serious about court security? Are top officials even aware about these incidents which happened in the recent past in different courts of Uttar Pradesh?” the bench comprising Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Justice Sunit Kumar had said on December 19, 2019.

The court made the observation while taking suo motu cognizance of the Bijnor incident.

The high court had also pointed out to the additional advocate general that strengthening of court security in the state was an issue since 2008, but not much had been done in reality.

The court also pointed out that if the state government cannot provide adequate security in court premises then it would ask the central government to deploy central forces.

PAST INCIDENTS

Dec 17, 2019: Three armed assailants shot dead Shahnawaz, 40, who was accused of the murders of property dealer and BSP leader Haji Ehsaan and his nephew Shadab on May 28, 2019, inside a courtroom in Bijnor district. The incident happened when chief judicial magistrate along with over a dozen lawyers, was present in the courtroom.

Jun 12, 2019: The first-ever woman President of UP Bar Council, Darvesh Yadav, was shot dead at the Agra Civil Court, two days after her election to the post. Yadav was allegedly shot thrice by lawyer Manish Sharma and was declared dead on arrival at hospital. Sharma, who also shot himself, has been admitted to the hospital and is in a critical condition.

Feb 28, 2019: Advocate Jagnarayan Yadav, 63, was shot dead on a court campus in Basti district. Two assailants opened fire on him when he was working in his chamber inside the court premises.

March 11, 2015: A sub-inspector shot dead a 30-year-old lawyer Nabi Ahmed inside the district court premises in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) after an argument.

June 9, 2014: Crude bombs were hurled at former MLA Chandrabhadra Singh alias Sonu Singh and his brother Monu Singh when the duo appeared as the accused in a criminal court in Faizabad district (now Ayodhya district).

Apr 24, 2008: Nine persons, including Samajwadi Party MLA Chandra Bhadra Singh alias Sonu Singh, his brother Yash Bhadra Singh alias Monu Singh, his associate Vijay Yadav — all accused in a murder case— besides three policemen and three advocates were injured when unidentified assailants hurled two crude bombs at the MLA at the district court building in Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

Aug 9, 2012: Bomb scare after recovery of five crude bombs rom a teapot placed inside the district court building in Lucknow.

Nov 23, 2007: Serial blasts in district and sessions court in Lucknow, Faizabad and Varanasi on November 23, 2007. At least 15 people were killed and 70 others injured during serial blasts at the courts of Faizabad and Varanasi while no causalities were reported in Lucknow.

Jun 29, 2005: The then station officer of Cantonment Police station Anita Chauhan was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by a man inside the Allahabad (now Prayagraj) district court premises for denying his sexual advances.

Aug 7, 2002: Mafiosi-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was then an MLA, had suffered minor injuries along with a sub-inspector and a constable when a crude bomb was hurled at him inside district court premises in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) while being taken for a hearing.

