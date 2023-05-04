Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman dragged out of house & shot, dead; 1 arrested

Woman dragged out of house & shot, dead; 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
May 04, 2023 12:18 AM IST

Even as two other women were present, Deepak allegedly forced his way into the house and dragged Pooja onto a street in Basera. He shot her in the back.

A woman, 22, has died after she was reportedly dragged out of her house and shot by her ‘jilted lover’ with a country-made pistol, at a village in Hamirpur district, police said, adding the accused in the case has been arrested.

The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said. (HT Photo)
The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when the woman, identified as Pooja, her mother and grandmother were sleeping in their house. She died while being brought to Kanpur from Jhansi. Hamirpur SP Diksha Sharma said the murder weapon was recovered from Deepak, the accused.

Even as two other women were present, Deepak allegedly forced his way into the house and dragged Pooja onto a street in Basera. He shot her in the back. The bullet exited the body rupturing the liver, the police said. Pooja’s father Ram Kumar said Deepak was accompanied by some men to execute the murder.

The SP added Deepak confessed to having known Pooja for three years and had proposed to marry her. Her family’s refusal made Deepak angry, the SP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
woman hamirpur district
woman hamirpur district
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out