262 students conferred diplomas at JIM Lucknow’s 27th convocation

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow (JIM-L), on Saturday organised its 27th annual convocation on its campus for students (2021-23 batch) of postgraduate diploma in management (PGDM), PGDM (financial services) and PGDM (retail management) programme.

The Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow (JIM-L), organised its 27th annual convocation on its campus on May 27. (Deepak Gupta/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who was the chief guest but could not attend the event personally, congratulated the graduating students in a video message. “JIM, Lucknow, has made an excellent contribution in the field of management education by providing quality education to the students,” Pathak said in his message.

Sharad Jaipuria, chairman of JIM, delivered the welcome address. “The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. More change is expected in the next 10 years than what has happened in the last 50 years. Never stop dreaming, never stop believing in yourself, never stop trying and never stop learning,” he said.

Jaipuria, the chairman of board of governors, conferred diplomas on 262 students who completed their course. Medals were awarded to the meritorious students for their extraordinary performance in academics and thrust areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kavita Pathak, director of the institute, said, “The progress made in the academic curriculum, the endeavour of the institute guided by our chairman and vice-chairman is to make learning exciting for our learners. This year, all faculty members undertook innovations in their courses in engagements, pedagogy, and assessment.”

Arvind Gupta, director and head of security (global) and quality management head (APJ & GC) at SAP CIM, was the guest of honour at the function. He said, “Never forget your roots, start accepting the mistakes so that a positive change can be created and create your own story.”

Pragati Bansal, the best student of the year, said, “I feel elated and grateful to receive such a prestigious honour. We are far more prepared and better informed with a reserve of knowledge. The nurturing environment is a true embrace.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shalini Joshi from batch 1998-00 and Nishant Mohnot of 2002-04 batch received the alumni excellence award for corporate excellence. Shreevats Jaipuria, vice chairman, board of governors presented vote of thanks and applauded the achievements of students and appreciated the continuous support of their parents.