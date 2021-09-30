Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Jitin Prasada takes charge, to focus on quality of technical education in UP
lucknow news

Jitin Prasada takes charge, to focus on quality of technical education in UP

The minister reiterated that efforts will be made to connect students of deprived sections with technical education
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Technical education minister Jitin Prasada took charge of his office (Sourced)

LUCKNOW Jitin Prasada took charge as UP’s technical education minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday and said his focus would be to improve the quality of technical education in the state.

“The responsibility given to me by the state government will be discharged with full dedication, hard work and honesty,” Jitin told mediapersons.

“New technologies are constantly evolving. Therefore, it is necessary to provide quality technical education to the students of the state,” he added.

The minister reiterated that efforts will be made to connect students of deprived sections with technical education and new courses will be conducted as per the demand and need of the present time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akhilesh meets family of Kanpur-based bizman,seeks judicial probe into death

Ayushman Bharat scheme: Patients in UP may soon get kidney transplant facility

Dismiss cops involved in very serious offences, says UP CM

UP CM Adityanath orders FIRs against policemen in Gorakhpur raid case
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP