Jitin Prasada takes charge, to focus on quality of technical education in UP

LUCKNOW Jitin Prasada took charge as UP’s technical education minister at the Secretariat here on Thursday and said his focus would be to improve the quality of technical education in the state.

“The responsibility given to me by the state government will be discharged with full dedication, hard work and honesty,” Jitin told mediapersons.

“New technologies are constantly evolving. Therefore, it is necessary to provide quality technical education to the students of the state,” he added.

The minister reiterated that efforts will be made to connect students of deprived sections with technical education and new courses will be conducted as per the demand and need of the present time.