Joining Congress? MP Danish Ali, suspended by BSP, keeps the suspense going

Suspended Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker from West U.P. Danish Ali kept suspense going on his proposed entry into the Congress even though he maintained that irrespective of the BSP’s decision to suspend him, he would continue to fight the BJP.

Danish Ali (File)

“Ask me something else,” Ali responded to HT’s query on the buzz of him joining the Congress. His suspension from the party was a day after he staged a solitary protest outside Parliament advocating justice for Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who has been expelled from the Lok Sabha.

Talking to HT, Ali maintained that he had not engaged in any ‘anti-party’ activity, a point he also mentioned on X. However, he added for effect that he will continue to “fight against the policies of the BJP, especially ones that sought to favor select industrialists”.

He said: “I will always be grateful to BSP chief Mayawati for making me a Lok Sabha MP and, on my part, I have always strived to work for making the BSP strong. Yes, I had raised my voice against loot of the country’s resources by select industrialists and will continue to do so.”

Danish’s take on “select industrialists” is similar to the issue repeatedly flagged by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was among the first top politicians to visit him soon after his altercation with BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 space mission in September this year. The contentious remarks were aimed at Ali, who in turn was accused by the BJP of making derogatory remarks against prime minister Narendra Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

