Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Journalists in UP to get priority in vaccination; separate centres to be given
lucknow news

Journalists in UP to get priority in vaccination; separate centres to be given

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.
PTI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 01:44 PM IST
The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure that all journalists get vaccinated, the statement said.

"If required, go to their workplace and administer free vaccination. All those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the families of journalists," Adityanath said.

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that journalists and their families will now get special consideration in the state and will be given priority in vaccination against Covid-19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued instructions to allot separate vaccination centres for journalists and their family members, who are above 18 years of age, an official statement said here.

The chief minister took the decision to recognise the efforts of journalists, who have been putting their lives and health at risk to cover the pandemic, it said.

Adityanath has also instructed officials to ensure that all journalists get vaccinated, the statement said.

"If required, go to their workplace and administer free vaccination. All those above 18 years of age will be vaccinated in the families of journalists," Adityanath said.

Non-accredited journalists and freelancers will also get the benefit of the welfare scheme, the statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Mamata Banerjee
Covid-19 Mythbusters
Lucky Ali
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP