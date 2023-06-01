Arbaaz encounter:Judicial commission asks eyewitnesses to record statement

PRAYAGRAJ: The two-member judicial commission constituted for enquiry into the death of Arbaaz in an alleged police encounter on February 27 has appealed eyewitnesses and people who have some knowledge about the case to come and record their statement.

Police officials have claimed that a resident of Sallahpur area of Prayagraj, Aafaq’s son Arbaaz was driving the car in which slain mafia politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and other assailants arrived to kill lawyer Umesh Pal outside his house in Sulem Sarai in the evening on February 24.

Arbaaz opened fire on the police team when cornered at Nehru Park and was killed when police fired in retaliation. A country made pistol and a bike was recovered from him, officials said.

For enquiry into the alleged police encounter, a two-member judicial commission was constituted by the government. The commission members had visited the spot and recreated the crime scene two weeks back.

The judicial commission has now made an appeal to people who witnessed the police encounter to approach them at room number 107 on first floor of Vikas Bhawan, Lucknow Secretariat on June 7 and 8 between 12 noon to 4 pm to record their statements.

It is worth mentioning that the name of Arbaaz was not in the FIR lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife. Officials said that investigations after the incident revealed that Asad was driving the car while Arbaaz was sitting next to him. However, Arbaaz immediately took control of the steering when Asad came out of the vehicle to gun down Umesh Pal. Arbaaz’s father also used to work as a driver for Atiq Ahmad.

