July positivity rate very low but aggressive testing must continue: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it was a matter of satisfaction that in July so far, the Covid positivity rate in the state had been a mere 0.04%. He said the state on Friday launched a 10-day focused Covid-19 testing campaign focusing five days each in rural and urban areas.

Yogi also asked for stepping up vigil and testing at railways stations, bus stations, and airports, saying: “It is observed that often people and groups coming in the state from other states are testing positive to Covid,” the CM said at a high-level Covid review meeting here.

The chief minister said the state had so far carried out 6.18 crore Covid sample tests. Although the Covid situation in the state was well in control, aggressive testing must continue because it was being observed that people entering UP from other states were testing positive.

“Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Shravasti are the districts in the state with zero active Covid cases. On Thursday, 38 districts did not report any fresh Covid cases while 36 reported fresh cases in single digit. Lucknow is the only district in the state that reported fresh cases in double-digit,” he said.

Yogi said in the last 24 hours, 2.60 lakh Covid tests were carried out, 88 fresh cases were reported, 140 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. The state had 1,339 active cases of which 1,118 were in home isolation and the recovery rate was 98.6%, he added.

“Covid vaccination is going on well in the state and so far 3.95 crore doses have been administered in the state of which 3.32 crore are first doses,” the CM said.