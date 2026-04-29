Justice Manish Mathur will now hear Rahul citizenship case; next hearing on May 7

LUCKNOW The petition challenging the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will now be heard by a single bench of Justice Manish Mathur in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court. The matter was listed before Justice Mathur on Tuesday. During the hearing, petitioner S Vignesh Shishir sought time to file necessary documents in the case. The court accepted the petitioner’s request and fixed May 7 for the next hearing, said government advocate VK Singh who appeared for the state of UP.

During the hearing, petitioner S Vignesh Shishir sought time to file necessary documents in the case. The court accepted the petitioner’s request and fixed May 7 for the next hearing. (File Photo)

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Karnataka-based BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir demanded registration of an FIR against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of holding both Indian and British citizenship. His petition was previously dismissed by the MP-MLA court in Lucknow, leading him to file the current petition in the Lucknow bench of the high court.

Hearing the case on April 17, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi issued an oral order in open court to the state government to register an FIR against Rahul Gandhi and investigate the matter. In an order issued the following day, he reversed his decision, stating that it was inappropriate to make a decision without issuing a notice to Rahul Gandhi.

Following this, the petitioner posted several posts on social media regarding the matter. However, he did not mention the judge in his posts. Displeased by this, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi recused himself from the case on April 20. Petitioner Shishir stated that he has filed another petition in the high court regarding the same matter, which is expected to be heard next week.

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