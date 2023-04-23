Use tech to ensure transparency in civil servants’ selection: SC judge

Supreme Court Judge Justice Rajesh Bindal has emphasised the use of technology to ensure transparency in selection of civil servants. Addressing the valedictory function of two-day 24th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions at UP Police headquarters here on Sunday, Bindal said, “Today India’s talent is being respected all over the world. The need of the hour is to make the selection of our civil servants more transparent by using technology. We must create such a single window system from where candidates can apply for the examination of the public service commission of any state of the country through a single website.”

24th National Conference of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions under way in Lucknow. (Sourced)

“I have worked in Uttar Pradesh for a long time. This has been my workplace. I can clearly see today that there is a wave of change in UP. I welcome all the chairpersons and members of State Public Service Commissions who have come from all over the country to Uttar Pradesh. I hope that this National Conference of State Public Service Commissions will take a new inspiration from here,” said Justice Bindal, who is also former Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court.

“The mutual coordination should reflect not only in annual events, but also in day-to-day activities. For this, all of us should collectively try to develop such a portal where we can communicate with each other,” he added.

“You all have a very important responsibility of selecting candidates who implement the policies for the next 25 to 30 years. In such a situation, it becomes necessary that the selection should be transparent. The Public Service Commissions will have to keep updating their syllabus. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) is not a very good system. Instead, there needs to be more emphasis on aptitude-based tests for the candidates,” Justice Bindal said.

“The selection process takes a long time, while according to the norms any appointment process should not take more than 6 months. Delay in appointment spoils the mental and physical health of the candidates and creates a state of frustration and uncertainty in them,” he added.

“The State Public Service Commissions need to keep their websites updated at all times. Most of the cases coming in the courts arise due to such situations when the correct information is not provided by the commission. The rules also need to be updated from time to time,” the SC judge said.

“Clear and updated information about courses and universities recognised by the commission should be available on the websites of the commissions. This will reduce legal problems and the burden on the courts besides helping in completing the recruitment process in a transparent manner within the stipulated time,” he added.

Praising the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Justice Bindal said it was doing a better job regarding the adaptation of technology. “I am told that auto data feed has started here. Everyone will benefit from this technology. States have to further strengthen the database of their Public Service Commission website,” he said.

‘Change in UP makes us feel proud’

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) member Lt General (retd) Raj Shukla said, “Earlier there was a saying for UP and Bihar that nothing changes except water in the Ganga here. But, today we all feel that UP has completely changed. Earlier there was only love for Uttar Pradesh, today on this change we also feel proud along with love. Even today, the public has faith in the public service commission. With time, we have to move fast towards digitisation of the commission.”

“India is the largest democracy in the world and the ecosystem of the entire machinery that runs this system depends on our recruitment process. It is necessary that our recruitment process should be completely transparent, for this there is a special need for better use of technology,” he added.

UP Public Service Commission chairman Sanjay Shrinet delivered the welcome speech on the occasion. Chairman of the Standing Committee of the 24th National Seminar, José Manuel Noronha and senior UPSC member Rajeev Nayan Choubey addressed the conference.

