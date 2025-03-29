Justice Yashwant Varma transfer: Allahabad HC Bar Association calls off strike, to boycott oath ceremony

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Saturday decided to call off its five-day strike and will resume work on Tuesday. However, the association will continue its agitation against alleged corruption in the judiciary. Justice Varma, originally from the Allahabad HC, took oath as a judge in 2014 before being transferred to the Delhi HC in 2021. (Sourced)

As part of the protest, HCBA has announced a boycott of the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Yashwant Varma, who has been transferred from the Delhi high court to the Allahabad high court.

In a press release, the association stated that its agitation would remain postponed until the inquiry report against Justice Varma is made public.

During a meeting presided over by HCBA president Anil Tiwari and conducted by secretary Vikrant Pandey, the association resolved to hold a national-level press conference on April 26 to outline its future course of action.

Several senior advocates, including TP Singh, Mukesh Prasad, and former bar secretary Veer Singh, were present at the meeting.