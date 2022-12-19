Kakori Balidan Diwas: Respect heritage, be part of country’s foundation, says U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged the people of the state to respect heritage and become part of the country’s foundation. Inaugurating the state’s biggest drone show on freedom fighters as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking completing 75 years of independence at Mahant Digvijay Nath Park here, Yogi called upon people to erase symbols of slavery and move beyond that mentality.

The drone show was organised as part of the ‘Kakori Balidan Diwas’ and it paid homage to Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajender Lahiri, among others.

“The (under construction) Ram temple at Ayodhya and Kashi Vishwanath Dham are the legacy of respect and will change our spirit and attitude,” he said. He also said the Ashfaqulla Khan Zoological Park was established in Gorakhpur as a mark of respect to the freedom fighter. The CM also said the state tourism department will also develop Ram Prasad Bismil Shaheed Sthal as a tourist place in the city.

The state government celebrated Kakori Balidan Diwas from December 15 to 19 in the memory of the heroes of Kakori Train Action. Appreciating visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said India was chairing the G20 and emphasised following the PM’s vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

The CM also threw light on the sacrifices of the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh. He said in 1857, Mangal Pandey of Ballia district had sounded the bugle of revolt against the British rule and in 1922 farmers and labourers of Chauri Chaura (in Gorakhpur) intensified the freedom movement.

He paid tribute to Kakori Train Action heroes Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil, Bandhu Singh and others and said the double engine government paid respect to the country’s heroes.

Speaking on the occasion, state culture minister Jaiveer Singh said land mafia and criminals were behind the bars in the Yogi government. It was followed by a 10-minute grand drone show that enthralled the audience.

At the programme, 750 drones fabricated with indigenous technology and synchronised with background patriotic songs and life and sacrifice of the freedom fighters enthralled the audience.

