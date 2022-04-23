Kakori kid’s murder: Autopsy does not confirm sexual assault

The post mortem report of a six-year-old girl, whose mutilated body was found in a Kakori village on Thursday, has confirmed murder but could not confirm sexual assault “as the body was badly mutilated.”

The panel of doctors, which conducted the post-mortem examination of the girl’s body, have further sought slide examination report to get clarity over sexual assault.

The body of the girl, who was missing since April 17 evening, was found in an abandoned plot in Tiranga colony of Amethiya area in Salempur village of Kakori on April 21.

As of now, police have failed to make any breakthrough in the case and find the reason behind the crime.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), south, Rajesh Srivastava said sexual assault has not been ascertained in the post-mortem report. He said the girl was apparently strangulated to death and later her body was disposed of at the plot. He said the body was mutilated, apparently by stray dogs.

Srivastava said the police were working on the case and were preparing a chronology of the incident.

He said the girl left her house for a near-by grocery shop to bring some goods at around 6.30 pm on Thursday. “Her family members started searching for her when she did not return for over 30 minutes and approached the police after failing to find her,” he said.

Inspector of Kakori police station Jitendra Singh said the police were trying to find out under what circumstances the girl disappeared and what was the reason behind her murder.

He said family dispute and personal dispute angles were also been looked into as the girl stayed here with the family of her father’s elder brother for the past five months.

