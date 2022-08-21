Kalyan Singh government was first to provide good governance: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Kalyan Singh government in Uttar Pradesh was the first regime that ensured good governance after independence.

He made the remark after unveiling the statue of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister on his first death anniversary in Lucknow.

Kalyan Singh was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh twice, from 1991-92 and 1997-99. He was later made the governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. He died on August 21 last year.

“Formed in 1991, it (the Kalyan Singh government), did what it said and set standards of good governance,” the chief minister said at Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Institute and Cancer Hospital in Lucknow.

The foundation of good governance laid by Kalyan Singh, whom he fondly addressed as Babuji, had become the basis for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said.

“The first such government after Independence in our memories that brought good governance was that of ‘Babuji’ Kalyan Singh. In 1991, his government worked in the interests of every section of the society,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Today, under the leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), when Uttar Pradesh is moving towards becoming the country’s largest economy, it is the mindset and methodology of the government led by Babuji that is showing the way,” he added.

“Babuji’s government not only preserved the state’s glory and heritage at the time when it was undergoing crisis and when there were riots everywhere due to the policies of the previous governments, but it also was successful in controlling terrorist elements,” the chief minister said.

“Even though Kalyan Singhji’s government had a short tenure, he showed how a government should be run,” he added.

This is the first statue of Kalyan Singh in the state.

“Another statue will be at the medical college in Bulandshahr,” the chief minister said.

“It is the good fortune of our government that a cancer institute has been named after Babuji. It is the first cancer institute in the state. It currently has 734 beds and can be upgraded to 1,200 beds,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said the state government is working to realise Kalyan Singh’s vision of “samagra grameen vikas” (integrated rural development) and that is the reason why rural areas that used to be submerged in darkness before 2017 were now illuminated with LED lights.

The programme was also addressed by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

BJP’s state president and Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, minister of state for health Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, and Union ministers Kaushal Kishore and BL Verma were also present.

Kalyan Singh’s son and BJP MP Rajveer Singh and grandson Sandeep Singh, a UP minister, also paid homage to the former chief minister.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)