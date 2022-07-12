Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kanpur’s Chandrashekhar Azad University receives ‘B’ grade from NAAC

By getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSAUA&T), Kanpur has become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the grading
Governor Anandiben Patel congratulated all the members of the Chandrashekhar Azad University Kanpur team involved in NAAC preparations and encouraged them to make better preparations when the varsity applies next time. (ht photo)
Updated on Jul 12, 2022 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, got a ‘B’ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Governor Anandiben Patel honoured vice-chancellor DR Singh with a citation for getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation here at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

V-C Singh informed that by getting a B grade in NAAC evaluation, CSAUA&T become the first agricultural and technological university in the country to get the NAAC grading.

Governor congratulated all the members of the team involved in NAAC preparations and encouraged them to make better preparations when the varsity applies next time.

Governor also asked the members of the committee about their preparations and gave necessary suggestions to remove the shortcomings. She said that the varsity should share the information about their preparations with other universities in the state so that they can make necessary corrections before filing their ‘Self Study Report (SSR)’ for NAAC evaluation.

