Criminal jumps Haryana police custody in Kanpur

Kanpur: A conman and cyber-criminal who was lodged in Tihar jail escaped from the custody of Haryana police on Tuesday night while on remand in Kanpur’s Naubasta.

The criminal used the pretext of nature’s call to dodge the police and when he was taken to the roadside in Naubasta to relieve himself, he fled. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He used the pretext of nature’s call to dodge the police and when he was taken to the roadside in Naubasta to relieve himself, he fled.

Sub-inspector Govind Ram of Haryana police lodged an FIR against the criminal Ashu Bajpai, a resident of Unnao, on Thursday, said SHO Naubasta Jagdish Pandey.

Ashu was arrested in Delhi on July 29 in connection with a forgery case and lodged in Tihar jail. His name also figured in another case related to cyber-crime in Haryana. The police took his five-day custody remand from Tihar jail and he was being taken to Makhi in Unnao for recovery in the case lodged at Fatehabad police station.

The Haryana police team, comprising sub-inspector Govind Ram, constables Umed Singh, Ravindra Singh and home guard Jogendra Singh stopped at Rajdhani hotel after Bajpai begged to be allowed to attend nature’s call. But he ran away and disappeared; the FIR read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bajpai who has been duping people on the pretext of getting them employment, has 12 cases lodged against him.