Kanpur Dehat incident: SP dubs govt ‘anti-Brahmin’ as its panel ‘stopped’ from visiting site

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and some of its Brahmin leaders on Tuesday attacked the state government, calling it “anti-Brahmin” over the “gruesome death of a Brahmin mother and daughter duo” during an anti-demolition drive in Kanpur Dehat’s Meja on Monday. The attack intensified when a party delegation led by Brahmin leaders was not allowed to go to probe the incident and meet the aggrieved family and villagers.

Samajwadi Party national secretary and former Ayodhya MLA Pawan Pandey said: “Brahmins are not a vote bank...the way Yogi government’s bulldozer ran amok in Meja, following which a mother and daughter died is an abject example of goondaism of the government and its officers. The way bulldozers ran over the houses of Brahmin families and the way the mother-daughter were burnt to ashes, there cannot be a day worse than this for the BJP government. For six years, atrocities have been committed on all classes of people and bulldozers are running illegally over peoples’ home and their lives.”

SP spokesperson Roli Tiwari Mishra alleged: “Till when will U.P. witness atrocities on poor Brahmins? These burning bodies scream about the shamelessness of the administration. Pramila Dixit and Neha Dixit were burnt to death under government oppression”. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet: “The fire from the arrogance of power has burnt a family.”

Samajwadi Party media cell in a tweet alleged: “Yogi ji, these are the murders by your inhuman administration. Under the Yogi government, Brahmin families are constantly being targeted. Along with Dalits and backwards, the Brahmins are also the target of government’s atrocities.”

Meanwhile, a Brahmin-dominated eleven-member delegation led by party MLAs Manoj Pandey, Amitabh Vajpayee and Vinod Chaturvedi on Tuesday could not reach the village where the incident had happened.

On this, Akhilesh Yadav in a statement said: “The way the party delegation was stalled from visiting the aggrieved family indicates that the government and administration have become an epitome of atrocities and oppression. The BJP government’s days are numbered”.

Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary alleged the delegation was stopped at various points and was not allowed to reach the incident site. “The government and administration adopted undemocratic measures to stop the delegation. Party MLA Amitabh Vajpayee was not allowed to step out of his house while Manoj Pandey was forcibly stopped near Jajmau in Kanpur. He sat on a dharna there,” said Chaudhary.

