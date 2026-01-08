Kanpur horror: S-I, aide accused of gang-raping 14-year-old girl in moving SUV

A sub-inspector and his associate allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped a 14-year-old girl in a moving SUV in Sachendi area on Tuesday. While the survivor and her family endured alleged police apathy for nearly 20 hours, action was taken only after a social media outcry. According to the survivor’s brother, the ordeal began around 9 pm on Tuesday when she went towards railway tracks to relieve herself. (For representation)

Commissioner of police Raghubir Lal on Wednesday suspended Sachendi station house officer (SHO) Vikram Singh for professional lapses and a “blatant attempt to bury the case”.

Sub-inspector Ankit Maurya, the prime accused and the outpost in-charge in Bhimsen, where the girl resides, is currently on the run, while his associate Shiv Baran Yadav has been arrested.

According to the survivor’s brother, the ordeal began around 9 pm on Tuesday when she went towards railway tracks to relieve herself. She was allegedly bundled into a black SUV by Maurya and Yadav. For the next three hours, the duo allegedly took turns raping the girl inside the moving vehicle before dropping her back.

The Sachendi police allegedly spent the better part of Wednesday trying to shield one of their own.

“The police did nothing even after knowing a sub-inspector was involved. They made us sit for hours, behaving as if nothing had happened. They forced me to change my complaint three times to get the names and details removed,” the victim’s brother alleged.

It was only after he shared a video on social media narrating the police’s indifference that senior officials intervened. However, the FIR was registered against “unidentified persons”, omitting the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

Commissioner Raghubir Lal confirmed that four teams have been formed to track down S-I Maurya. “We have already arrested Shiv Baran Yadav. The toughest possible action will be taken against the police officer. We are also in the process of altering the FIR to include the specific names and relevant sections of the Pocso Act,” Lal said.

Officials privy to the investigation said Yadav had been found to be an active member of a local diesel theft syndicate and a close confidant of Maurya.

The survivor identified Maurya after being shown photographs of personnel stationed at the Bhimsen outpost. Police said raids were underway to nab the sub-inspector

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Politburo member Subhashini Ali met the police commissioner on Wednesday morning and also visited the survivor’s family.

“When the very people meant to protect the public indulge in such gruesome acts, where does society go?” Ali said, demanding swift action and trial.