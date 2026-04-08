Kanpur kidney racket’s ‘logistics man’ held; 10L seized

A phone call to a lawyer allegedly led police to Parvez Saifi, the logistics manager of an illegal kidney transplant syndicate in Kanpur. He was arrested from Rawatpur late Tuesday night with ₹10 lakh in cash, believed to be his share from a ₹22 lakh kidney transplant deal, officials said.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Police said the money recovered from Saifi is allegedly part of the amount Dr Afzal received for an illegal kidney transplant. Dr Afzal, who earlier worked at Alpha Hospital in Meerut, is accused of playing a key role in arranging donors and coordinating transplant procedures.

Five doctors, including Dr Afzal, who are believed to be running the alleged syndicate remain at large. Police teams are conducting searches across Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow and Dehradun.

Investigators said police traced Saifi after he allegedly used his mobile phone to contact a lawyer following the racket’s exposure. The call helped police triangulate his location, leading to his arrest from Rawatpur. A second associate has also been taken into custody.

Officials added that Saifi, a resident of Ghaziabad, has six criminal cases, including robbery and dacoity, registered against him in Meerut.

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{{^usCountry}} A 19-second video recovered earlier from co-accused broker Shivam Aggarwal’s phone allegedly shows Saifi and Dr Afzal sitting beside bundles of ₹500 notes. DCP West SM Qasim Abidi said the money seen in the clip was linked to proceeds from an illegal transplant surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 19-second video recovered earlier from co-accused broker Shivam Aggarwal’s phone allegedly shows Saifi and Dr Afzal sitting beside bundles of ₹500 notes. DCP West SM Qasim Abidi said the money seen in the clip was linked to proceeds from an illegal transplant surgery. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Afzal received ₹22 lakh from the deal and gave ₹10 lakh to Saifi,” Abidi said, adding that the cash seized during the arrest is believed to be part of the same amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Afzal received ₹22 lakh from the deal and gave ₹10 lakh to Saifi,” Abidi said, adding that the cash seized during the arrest is believed to be part of the same amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said Saifi allegedly handled more than transportation for the syndicate. He is suspected to have arranged vehicles for surgical teams travelling from NCR and Meerut to Kanpur and managed the movement of money after each procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Saifi allegedly handled more than transportation for the syndicate. He is suspected to have arranged vehicles for surgical teams travelling from NCR and Meerut to Kanpur and managed the movement of money after each procedure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said his questioning is expected to reveal further details about the network, and police are preparing to seek his custody remand. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said his questioning is expected to reveal further details about the network, and police are preparing to seek his custody remand. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators have also found evidence suggesting that a senior specialist surgeon based in Lucknow may have been involved in performing the transplant surgeries. Officials said the lead is being verified and no name has been disclosed so far.

So far, nine people, including doctors, OT technicians and hospital operators, have been arrested in the case.

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