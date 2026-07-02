Kanpur kidney transplant racket: 1,000-page chargesheet filed against 14 accused

The alleged illegal kidney transplant racket unearthed in Kanpur has entered the trial stage, with police filing a nearly 1,000-page chargesheet within the statutory 90-day period against 14 accused. The chargesheet is backed by electronic and documentary evidence and names 40 prosecution witnesses, including the alleged kidney donor and recipient. Representational image (Sourced)

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Kanpur West, SM Qasim Abidi, said five accused are still absconding. Of the 14 chargesheeted, 13 are in judicial custody, while one accused has secured interim relief from the high court. The chargesheet has been submitted before the court with evidence including CCTV footage, bank transaction records, phone recordings and WhatsApp chats collected during the investigation.

Police have made Ayush, a student from Begusarai in Bihar who allegedly sold his kidney, and Parul Tomar of Muzaffarnagar, who allegedly received the transplant, key prosecution witnesses.

Those named in the chargesheet include Ahuja Hospital director Dr Priti Ahuja, her husband Dr Surjeet Ahuja, hospital operators Rajesh Kumar, Ram Prakash and Narendra Singh, alleged middleman Shivam Agrawal, OT manager Rajesh Kumar, OT in-charge Kuldeep Singh Raghav, Parvez Saifi, Rohit Tiwari, who allegedly posed as a doctor, and Mudassir Ali Siddiqui, who later surrendered before the court.

The case relates to an alleged illegal kidney transplant carried out at Ahuja Hospital in Keshavpuram on the night of March 29, when Parul allegedly received a kidney from Ayush. Police said the racket came to light the following day, leading to multiple arrests across Uttar Pradesh.

According to investigators, the chargesheet is supported by electronic evidence gathered during the probe, including CCTV footage from hospitals, financial records, bank transaction details, call recordings, WhatsApp conversations, forensic material and other documentary evidence.

Investigators have also included a video recovered from the mobile phone of Shivam Agrawal. Police said the footage allegedly shows Dr Afzal and Parvez lying on a bed covered with bundles of ₹500 notes. Investigators claimed ₹10 lakh was recovered from Dr Afzal, Dr Rohit and Parvez during the investigation and alleged the cash formed part of the payment made by Parul for arranging the kidney transplant. Police said assistance from the Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut police was taken during this phase of the probe.

During the investigation, some accused allegedly claimed that illegal kidney transplants had also been carried out at Ramashiv Hospital in Swaroop Nagar. However, police said no corroborative evidence was found to support the allegation. Investigators said no kidney donor or recipient linked to the hospital could be traced, and neither the hospital nor its management has been named in the chargesheet.

Police said the alleged racket involved financial transactions running into crores of rupees. In view of the suspected money trail, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a separate case relating to financial crimes, and the process of handing over the case records to the central agency is underway.

Abidi said the investigation had been completed within the statutory period and efforts were continuing to trace the five absconding accused.