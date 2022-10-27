Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Kanpur man records video of wife committing suicide

Published on Oct 27, 2022 09:06 PM IST

The woman kept trying to hang herself after failing in the first attempt, while her husband continued filming the incident instead of saving her, say police

The Naubasta police in Kanpur arrested the man. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

KANPUR In what could be termed a gruesome act, a 26-year-old woman who allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan, was filmed doing so by her husband on Wednesday evening.

The Naubasta police in Kanpur arrested the man, Sanjeev Gupta, on Thursday after a complaint by his father-in-law Raj Kishore Gupta.

Sanjeev was married to Shobita in 2017 and had a strained relationship, said police.

As per the video, Shobita kept trying to hang herself after failing in the first attempt, while Sanjeev continued filming the incident instead of saving her. Following the incident, the husband informed the deceased’s parents, who, after reaching the spot, found her body lying on the bed, police said.

“When we reached home, our daughter’s body was lying on the bed. We picked her up and took her to the hospital where she was declared dead. Her husband gave a video and told us that she had tried to hang herself before,” said Raj Kishore, the deceased’s father.

Sanjeev told police he and Shobita had an argument over some issue on Wednesday, after which she threatened to commit suicide. According to Sanjeev, he made the video to show it to her family members and that he did not know she would really hang herself.

ACP Anoop Singh said the incident was being probed.

“The woman committed suicide after a dispute with her husband. As soon as the information was received, police seized the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. We are questioning the husband,” he said.

He said the father of the deceased registered an FIR of abetment to suicide.

